B3 take control of ABB Cable Company

B3 Cable Solutions (B3) has announced the successful completion of their acquisition of the ABB Cables business, based in Longford, Ireland.

The business has become B3 Cables Solutions (Ireland) Ltd and will trade as B3 Cable Solutions. In March 2006, B3 acquired Europe's largest metallic telecommunications cable manufacturing business, located in Manchester. B3 announced a strategy to build a successful company through a combination of organic growth and acquisition. The purchase of the Longford business delivers the first milestone of this strategy.



Also, Steve Ellis has joined B3 Cable Solutions as Managing Director. Ellis has assumed responsibility for all B3 business, including the acquired Irish cable plant

