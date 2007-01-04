Rood Testhouse's turnover up 15% in 2006

Rood Testhouse International N.V. (Rood Technology) has announced its preliminary turnover figures for 2006.

Turnover in the second half of 2006 (€ 5.03 million) showed a positive growth of 15% compared to the second half of 2005 (€ 4.37 million) and a positive growth of 30% compared to the first half of 2006 (€ 3.87 million). Total turnover for the full financial year rose to € 8.90 million in 2006, an increase of 9% compared to 2005 (€ 8.17 million).



The business units Qualification, Failure Analysis and Test and Related Services in particular contributed to this growth. Development in Test engineering was flat, particularly due to a shortage of engineers in the labour market.



Growth of turnover in the last few weeks of 2006 was impacted by stocks reduction among the major customers. Without that impact, year-on-year growth of turnover would have amounted to approximately 12%. This reduction of stocks is expected to continue to have a limiting impact on growth of turnover in the first half of 2007. For the full year 2007 Rood Technology anticipates growth of turnover to be at least equal to 2006. Rood's long-term objective is to achieve an average annual growth of turnover of over 10%.



The annual result for 2006 will be published before trading on March 1, 2007. The general meeting of shareholders will take place on March 26, 2007.