Two Chinese OEM enters Eastern Europe

Two Chinese LCD-TV producers have recently opened new plants in Eastern Europe. Hisense Co. has opened in Hungary and the SVA Group has opened in Bulgaria.

Chinese consumer electronics maker Hisense Co. in November opened a TV plant employing 110 people in the Hungarian city of Szombathely, on the Austrian border. In October, Shanghai-based SVA Group inaugurated a factory making TVs and other electronic products in the central Bulgarian city of Veliko Turnovo.