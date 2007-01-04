SMT & Inspection | January 04, 2007
Electronic Equipment Market to Stay on Track
The global market for all types of electronic equipment will essentially maintain its rate of revenue growth in 2007, propelled by accelerated expansions in the data processing, consumer electronics and wired communications segments, iSuppli Corp. predicts.
Following a rise of 6.6 percent in 2006, global revenue for all electronic equipment will grow by 6.7 percent to reach $1.47 trillion in 2007, up from $1.37 trillion the year before.
“The electronic equipment market will hit on all six cylinders for the year, with all major segments of the industry—data processing, wired communications, wireless communications, consumer, automotive and industrial—expanding in 2007," said Gary Grandbois, principal analyst with iSuppli. “This will underpin the broad-based growth in the market."
The fastest-growing segment of the market in 2007 will be data processing, which is also the largest single part of the industry, representing 28.8 percent of total electronic equipment revenue for the year. Data processing revenue will rise to $421.7 billion in 2007, up 9.1 percent from $386.6 billion in 2006.
The second-fastest growing segment will be wired communications, which will expand to $101.4 billion in 2007, up 7.2 percent from $94.6 billion in 2006. Consumer electronics will come in third, with its revenue increasing to $327.2 billion, up 6.4 percent from $307.6 billion in 2006.
The primary factor behind the accelerated growth of the data processing market will be a rise in unit shipments and Average Selling Prices (ASPs) for the segment's primary product: PCs.
PC shipments will increase to 262.9 million units in 2007, up 10.2 percent from 238.5 million in 2006.
iSuppli believes 2007 will see a higher growth rate than 2006 due to the increased penetration of dual-core microprocessors and the availability of a Microsoft Corp.'s new Vista operating system.
Of all electronic equipment segments, the biggest positive swing in growth between 2006 and 2007 will come in the wired communications segment. Revenue growth will amount to 7.2 percent in 2007, a 3.4 percentage point swing from the 3.7 percent rise in 2006, when accounting for rounding.
A significant contributor to the accelerated expansion of the wired communications gear market is the continued strong growth of broadband and broadband services, driven by spending on wired communications infrastructure equipment by service providers that want to offer triple-play services, i.e. suites of multimedia offerings consisting of video, voice communications and broadband Internet access.
Growth in the consumer-electronics market will accelerate in 2007 due to the arrival of compelling products, including Sony Corp.'s PlayStation 3 and Nintendo's Wii video-game consoles and Apple Computer Inc.'s Internet Television (iTV).
The introduction of the two next-generation products will drive video-game console unit shipments up by 20.6 percent in 2007 to reach 35.4 million units for the year. This compares to 10.7 percent growth in 2006.
Meanwhile, the other three segments will suffer decelerated growth compared to 2006.
The wireless communications segment will cool considerably, growing by only 4.9 percent in 2007, after the 8.7 percent expansion of 2006. Automotive and industrial will grow by 4.5 and 5.7 percent respectively, down slightly from 4.8 and 7.5 percent in 2006.
The figure below and attached presents iSuppli's forecast of global electronic equipment revenue by major application.
Source: iSuppli Corp. January 2007
“The electronic equipment market will hit on all six cylinders for the year, with all major segments of the industry—data processing, wired communications, wireless communications, consumer, automotive and industrial—expanding in 2007," said Gary Grandbois, principal analyst with iSuppli. “This will underpin the broad-based growth in the market."
The fastest-growing segment of the market in 2007 will be data processing, which is also the largest single part of the industry, representing 28.8 percent of total electronic equipment revenue for the year. Data processing revenue will rise to $421.7 billion in 2007, up 9.1 percent from $386.6 billion in 2006.
The second-fastest growing segment will be wired communications, which will expand to $101.4 billion in 2007, up 7.2 percent from $94.6 billion in 2006. Consumer electronics will come in third, with its revenue increasing to $327.2 billion, up 6.4 percent from $307.6 billion in 2006.
The primary factor behind the accelerated growth of the data processing market will be a rise in unit shipments and Average Selling Prices (ASPs) for the segment's primary product: PCs.
PC shipments will increase to 262.9 million units in 2007, up 10.2 percent from 238.5 million in 2006.
iSuppli believes 2007 will see a higher growth rate than 2006 due to the increased penetration of dual-core microprocessors and the availability of a Microsoft Corp.'s new Vista operating system.
Of all electronic equipment segments, the biggest positive swing in growth between 2006 and 2007 will come in the wired communications segment. Revenue growth will amount to 7.2 percent in 2007, a 3.4 percentage point swing from the 3.7 percent rise in 2006, when accounting for rounding.
A significant contributor to the accelerated expansion of the wired communications gear market is the continued strong growth of broadband and broadband services, driven by spending on wired communications infrastructure equipment by service providers that want to offer triple-play services, i.e. suites of multimedia offerings consisting of video, voice communications and broadband Internet access.
Growth in the consumer-electronics market will accelerate in 2007 due to the arrival of compelling products, including Sony Corp.'s PlayStation 3 and Nintendo's Wii video-game consoles and Apple Computer Inc.'s Internet Television (iTV).
The introduction of the two next-generation products will drive video-game console unit shipments up by 20.6 percent in 2007 to reach 35.4 million units for the year. This compares to 10.7 percent growth in 2006.
Meanwhile, the other three segments will suffer decelerated growth compared to 2006.
The wireless communications segment will cool considerably, growing by only 4.9 percent in 2007, after the 8.7 percent expansion of 2006. Automotive and industrial will grow by 4.5 and 5.7 percent respectively, down slightly from 4.8 and 7.5 percent in 2006.
The figure below and attached presents iSuppli's forecast of global electronic equipment revenue by major application.
Source: iSuppli Corp. January 2007
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments