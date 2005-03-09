Ericsson spy brought to justice

Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported of a 26 year-old Hungarian that is prosecuted for company spying after trespassing telecommunication provider Ericsson’s global intranet and Sony Ericsson’s network, where he got unauthorized access to confidential information.

The 26 year-old is also charged for unauthorized handling of confidential information and computer trespassing.



The main reason for the illegal action, according to the defendant, was job applying. He thought that if he could point at the lacks of the security system, he would be offered a job from the company.



Chief attorney Tomas Lindstrand comments: - He is 26 years old and very skilled on computers. Tomas Lindstrand also noted that the 26 year-old has a clear criminal record and he is described as a normal guy who just wanted to get a job at Ericsson, according to him self.