Cicor and Reinhardt to form alliance

Cicor in strategic alliance with Reinhardt Microtech Group in Switzerland and acquisition of a shareholding interest in ESG Holding PTE Ltd., Singapore.

Cicor Technologies, the Neuchâtel-based industrial group active in developing and producing complex printed circuit boards and in the complementary field of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), continues to implement its growth strategy and will add a new division to its industrial base. The strategic alliance planned with the Reinhardt Microtech Group located in Wangs, Switzerland, provides Cicor Technologies access to the promising market for micro-electronics. Upon completing the integration of the Reinhardt Group into Cicor at the beginning of 2007, Reinhardt Microtech's former majority shareholder, Hanspeter Reinhardt, will take over shareholding interests in Cicor Technologies. In addition, he will join the group's management bodies.



Furthermore, effective early this year, Cicor Technologies will acquire a 36% shareholding interest in ESG Holding PTE Ltd., Singapore, combined with an option to increase the shareholding to 52%. ESG is currently under Swiss management and is active in the field of implementing complex technologies and processes. The company operates production plants in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. As a result of the investment in ESG, Cicor will obtain direct access to competitive supply markets and production capacity, which will significantly improve Cicor's competitiveness.