Souriau acquires PA&E

Souriau SAS, has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the US operations of Pacific Aerospace & Electronics Inc.

The transaction remains subject to US governmental authorizations and is expected to be completed by March 2007.



Based in Wenatchee, Washington, the US operations of Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PAE) design and manufacture technically demanding hermetic connectors, ceramic and metal components and assemblies, and advanced microelectronic packages. PAE's performance-critical components are used in harsh operating environments common to the defense, aerospace, oil and medical industries.



PAE has developed a number of advanced and proprietary technologies, such as ceramic-to-metal hermetic sealing and an explosive metal bonding process applied to connexion systems.



The company has approximately 170 employees and generates approximately $21 million in annual revenue.