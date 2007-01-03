Capinor and Aviv in merger

evertiq has exclusively been informed that the Norwegian PCB producer Capinor has merged the British trading company Aviv Electronics Europe.

The new company name will be Aviv Capinor.



"Aviv has since its establishment 1998 sourced PCBs in low cost regions for sale in Europe. Capinor has since it started operations in 1986 focused on manufacturing PCBs. However we see that the combination trading and production suits our market very well", Torger Edland told evertiq.



The new company Aviv Capinor will have a turnover of approximately 12 MEUR and have a total of 40 employees.

