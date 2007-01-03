Chip sales reached record levels even in November

The three-month average of global semiconductor sales reached $22.70 billion in November 2006, an increase of 11.3 percent from the $20.4 billion in November 2005.

According to SIA(Semiconductor Industry Association) November showed a record sales for the fifth consecutive month. For the first 11 months of 2006, worldwide semiconductor sales totaled $225.1 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent from the like period of 2005 when sales were $205.7 billion



"Despite some signs of slower economic growth in the fourth quarter, consumer purchases of electronic products remained strong and again drove semiconductor sales to record levels," said George Scalise, president of the SIA, in a statement.



"The latest Conference Board survey of consumer confidence reflected increasing optimism. An improving job market and indications of healthy economic growth going forward should contribute to stronger demand for semiconductor products which are increasingly driven by consumer electronic purchases, he added."

