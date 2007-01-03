French chip market down 9.7% in Q3 2006

The French market in Q3 2006 continued to move downstreams against the trend for the global chip market.

According to a study recently published by the Sitelesc, the French Electronic Tube and Semiconductor Industry Guild, the French chip market dropped by 9.7 percent in the third quarter of 2006 compared to the previous quarter.



In the second quarter of 2006 the French chip market totaled 146 million euros and in the quarter before the market was worth 159 million euros in the first quarter of 2006. In the third quarter the orders decreased by 7.6 percent compared to the two previous quarters.