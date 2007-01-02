Embio aqcuires Elektrobit units

Elektrobit and Embio signed an agreement on December 29, 2006, according to which Elektrobit's business activities in Kemi and Ylivieska were transferred to Embio on December 29, 2006.

In context, 42 employees were transferred to Embio with corresponding terms of employment. The parties have agreed not to publish the purchase price or other agreement terms.



The activities in Kemi and Ylivieska have been a part of the Radio Network Solutions Business Unit. By the transaction the Business Unit will focus its operations in the bigger, already existing sites. The transaction supports Elektrobit's new strategy, defined in the spring 2006, according to which the company focuses on the Wireless Communications Solutions business and the Automotive Software business.