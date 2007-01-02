AUO to postpone equipment installations<br>at its second 1.5G plant

According to DigiTimes sources AU Optronics has informed is equipment suppliers that it has to postpone the installations of the new equipment for its second 7.5G plant from the fourth quarter of 2007 to 2008.



However AUO said it has never revealed any schedule for its L7B plant and that everything is going as originally planned.



According to DigiTimes the equipment makers said AUO will most likely observe demand for 2007 before it will expand capacity and in addition AUO is evaluating whether 7.5G production is as competitive as 8G.