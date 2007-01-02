Management changes at OSRAM

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has went through some changes in management.

On January 1 2007 Josef Ringsgwandl (49) replaces the past Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Robert Wittgen (48) in the management with OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. Wittgen changes to the mother company OSRAM and becomes there global Chief information Officer (CIO).



Hoenle Josef Ringsgwandl started its vocational career 1975 with Siemens in Traunreut in the line of business lighting system. 1997 he switched to OSRAM in Munich, where he led the Controlling for the division of ballast and Luminaires. Ringsgwandl supplements now in Regensburg the management team of Dr. Ruediger Mueller, who hold the presidency, and Joerg Thaele, who is head of the production department.