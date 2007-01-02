RoHS comes to Bulgaria, Romania

By this new year's arrival the European Union were extended by two new member states. Bulgaria and Romania are now members of the European Union.

Bulgaria and Romania will now be included in the 27 countries and 500 million people strong union and thereby also be included in the market were the RoHS directive is valid.



Many electronics manufacturers in Romania and Bulgaria are already compliant with the RoHS directive as a large part of the electronics manufactured in those countries is put on the market in EU but now even the products sold in Bulgaria and Romania have to be RoHS compliant.