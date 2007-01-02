DDR memories hijacked in Taiwan

A large batch of Hynix DDR memories have been hijacked in Taiwan, according to industry sources.

According to DigiTimes a batch of about NT$20 million (US$306,000) worth of DDR chips (from Hynix Semiconductor) was recently stolen in Taoyuan, Taiwan.



The sources tell that the main part of the content in the 20 boxes of chips were 400MHz frequency parts.



The stolen chips were being delivered to distributors but the owner of the chips is still unknown.