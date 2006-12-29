Electronics Production | December 29, 2006
Vaisala wins a major contract<br>from US National Weather Service
Vaisala has been awarded a major contract from the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The order includes a maximum of 1200 cloud height measurement instruments, also known as ceilometers.
The estimated value of the contract is EUR 12.4 million. The delivery will be carried out in phases, mainly taking plac in 2008 - 2010. Vaisala ceilometers will be integrated into National Weather Service's Automated Surface Observing System network.
"We are extremely pleased that the National Weather Service, a major customer, has once again demonstrated its trust in Vaisala. They are pioneers in automated weather observations, and they place a great importance on equipment testing and comparison before any purchasing decisions are made. As this contract proves once again, Vaisala's equipment has fared well in these comparisons," Vaisala CEO Kjell Forsén says. "Another positive fact is that we also won an earlier contract for the delivery of wind speed and direction as well as present weather measurement instruments for the same network."
In addition to the National Weather Service, the US national Automated Surface Observing System network is used by aviation authorities and defense forces. Weather information produced by the network is used for weather forecasts and warnings, in aviation, and in meteorological, hydrological and climatological research.
The Vaisala Group is a successful international technology company that develops, manufactures and markets electronic measurement systems and products. Application areas include meteorology, environmental sciences, traffic and industry. In 2005 Vaisala achieved net sales of EUR 197.9 million. Vaisala products are used in over 100 countries. Parent company Vaisala Oyj, domicile
in Finland, is listed on the Helsinki Exchanges in Finland. The Vaisala Group employs over 1,000 professionals and has offices and operations in Finland, North America, France, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Sweden, Malaysia, Japan and Australia.
