CyberOptics Joins with JUKI

CyberOptics Corporation announces that it partnered with JUKI Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, to develop LNC 60, a 5th generation version of CyberOptics' LaserAlign® optical sensor.

This new product from CyberOptics is used to simultaneously align components on the six nozzles on each placement head inside JUKI's newest pick-and-place machines to ensure the correct orientation of each component at time of placement. The LaserAlign sensor allows JUKI to perform the component alignment process rapidly on the fly so that components are placed quickly and accurately.



CyberOptics' Account Manager Thang Huynh said, “Speed is extremely critical to pick-and-place machines. The technology behind LaserAlign sensors provides the extra speed necessary to give JUKI mounters a significant advantage in the marketplace."



LNC 60 will be used in JUKI's KE-2070 series of high-speed chip shooters and KE-2080 series of high-speed flexible mounters. These systems are designed with speed, accuracy and reliability in mind. The KE-2070 and KE-2080 systems with LaserAlign optical sensors are capable of placing down to 01005 components.