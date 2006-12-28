Osram and Coherent in Laser agreement

Osram has signed an agreement with Coherent which will allow Osram to use Coherents

According to EETimes Lighting firm Osram GmbH has signed a licensing agreement allowing it to use Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser (OPSL) technology from Coherent Inc..



This technology is used for consumer laser-based projection displays for use in laser-TV and so called "pocket projectors" for hand-held devices.



According to EETimes the license allows Osram (Munich, Germany) to develop and deploy red, green, and blue (RGB) lasers using intellectual property from Coherent (Santa Clara, Calif.).



"Coherent has developed and shipped multi-watt RGB lasers and demonstrated laser projection television utilizing our OPSL technology. We believe Osram is an excellent technology partner with the resources and business model necessary to develop this technology for the next phase of the consumer display market," said John Ambroseo, Coherent's president and chief executive officer, in a statement.