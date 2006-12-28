Mentor acquires SpiraTech

Mentor has now confirmed the information about them acquiring the ESL firm SpiraTech.

According to EETimes SpiraTech (Manchester, England) is a venture-capital backed private company founded in 2000 by pioneers of transaction-level modeling. SpiraTech's founders developed languages and tools for Fujitsu's International Computers Ltd. subsidiary in the 1990s, including the VHDL+ language. Following its launch, SpiraTech released CY, a formal, declarative language that uses assertions to describe protocols.





"Yes, we did acquire them [SpiraTech], but we won't be discussing details at the moment," a Mentor spokesman told EE Times. Rumors of the acquisition surfaced earlier this week.