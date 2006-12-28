Sharp to start LCD-TV module<br>manufacturing in Poland

Sharp has announced its plans to start manufacturing LCD-TV modules in Hungary. The manufacturing will start in January 2007.

According to DigiTimes Sharp Manufacturing Poland Sp.zo.o. (SMPL), located in Lysomice, Poland, will begin producing LCD-TV modules in January 2007. Initial production capacity at SMPL will be 100,000 modules per month, according to Sharp.



Sharp's manufacturing company SMPL was established in April 2006 and the Lysomice plant will produce LCD modules for embedding in large-screen LCD TVs for the European market. The TVs will be manufactured at Sharp's plant in Spain and Loewe's plant in Germany.



DigiTimes also reports that SMPL is considering manufacturing LCD TVs in 2007 to meet growing demand in the European market.