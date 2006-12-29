The 10 biggest stories in 2006

We have listed the 10 most read stories on evertiq.com during 2006. Click here for the full list.

Solectron announced that they close its Factory in Dunfermline, Scotland. The closure affected 440 workers. One week before, Solectron announced a large investment in Romania, adding some 800 employees.The Danish government brought the European Commission into justice for approving the use of the flame retardant deca-BDE.Nokia Corp. was looking to shift orders from EMS-provider Elcoteq SE in Asia, which gets around 2.4 Billion Euros worth of orders from Nokia each year.evertiq speaks to Mr. Reijo Itkonen, Enics, who said that the potential for the world wide industrial electronics is about 30 billion Euros and additional 15 - 16 billion Euros from other Enics addressable markets (Medical and Instrumentation). Only 20 per cent of this is currently being outsourced. "Today we are number eight in the world within the EMS-Industrial niche, and our target is to be among the top five", Mr. Itkonen said.Nortel Network revealed its plans to transfer the production of GSM equipment from the Flextronics plant in Châteaudun to Sanmina-SCI in Mexico.665 employees at Celestica, based in Priorslee, the UK, were told they would be made redundant.UK-based Printed Circuit Board maker Circatex went out of business as a result of losses of orders.Tyco International Ltd. announced that the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Tyco Printed Circuit Group business to TTM Technology Inc.A major fire broke out at Panasonic Electric Works Electronic Materials Europe in Enns, Austria. AT&S in Leoben Hinterberg, a major customer at the plant, was affected by the fire.During a breakfast meeting at Electronica, Premier Farnell's Chief Executive promised the audience that Premier Farnell will go through a couple of changes.We are looking forward to more ground breaking stories during 2007. Thank you all for this year and a Happy New 2007!