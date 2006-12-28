Flextronics axe 600 in Hungary

The Hungarian subsidiary of Flextronics plans to lay off around 600 workers in northeast Hungary in January.

Flextronics said that the lay-offs in the Nyiregyhaza is depending on the seasonal nature in the workload and changes in order. The plant currently employs around 2000 workers, well above the 1000 workers it is obliged to employ annually,local media reports.

