Filtronic & Diamond Microwave to co-op

Filtronic has teamed up with Diamond Microwave Devices to extend its resources for the development of diamond based semiconductors.

Diamond Microwave Devices is a subsidiary of Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) diamond technology firm Element Six (E6).



“Filtronic and E6 will use their complementary high-technology strengths in materials, semiconductor device processing and circuits to expedite the development of this new microwave technology which has the potential of revolutionising microwave power electronics", said E6.



CVD diamond is used for high power electronics such as voltage breakdown and high temperature operation.