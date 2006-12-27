65nm CPUs for Xbox 360 delayed

According to DigiTimes CPUs in 65nm for the Xbox 360 will be delayed until mid 2007.

According to DigiTimes sources the CPUs will be manufactured by Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing and the company has now postponed the manufacturing to mid 2007. The manufacturing was supposed to start early in 2007 according to previous reports.



Both Microsoft and Chartered declined to comment on the news.