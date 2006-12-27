Sanmina-SCI upgrades Mexico facility

Sanmina-SCI's facility in Mexico is undergoing an upgrade to improve its efficiency and manufacturing capability.

The Sanmina-SCI site in Mexico is getting an upgrade worth $4 million to improve its manufacturing capability by March 2007.



According to pcdandm.com Sanmina-SCI México expects to cut manufacturing costs and improve response time, increasing the use of supply chain management technologies and making the most of its close proximity to the U.S.



"The idea is to make progress in the direction where the supply chain is so efficient that you have very little inventory in your warehouse," senior VP Marco González of Sanmina-SCI said.