Quanta expands manufacturing in Germany

Taiwanese Quanta Computer is planning to expand its manufacturing in Aachen, Germany. During 2007 the company is planning to increase its workforce at the factory by approximately 600 workers.

QCG managing director Mike Hsieh said also that production is strengthened clearly by LCD screens and LCD monitors for televisions and computers as well as by servers. At present the enterprise employs 350 coworkers at the Aachener location, the only one in Germany. After information from DigiTimes.com Quanta is to have received an order over the supply of approximately 400,000 LCD television sets in 2007 from Philips.



According to Hsieh all the European customers are supplied from Aachen. At the main location in China more than 25,000 coworkers are employed. Quanta produced as ODM (original Design Manufacturer) among other things for Dell, HP, Acer, IBM/Lenovo, Sony, Toshiba or Apple and manufactures the 100-Dollar-Laptop of the project "One laptop by Child". Quanta manufactured 2005 approximately 17.8 million Notebooks, in this year it approximately 21 million pieces and 2007 will be supposed it even 30 million Notebooks to become.