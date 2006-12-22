BB Electronics turns China ops into profitability

BB Electronics Chinese operationa has grown significantly since the startup but the business has now turned into profit.

BB Electronics suffers ache from its fast growth in China. The China facility has hired between 10 to 15 new workers each month during this year and the turnover has increased fast for the Chinese business. The Danish EMS provider BB Electronics has though realised that you have to be patient when setting up operations in China.



"It was a challenge to start up this facility in Sushou but now we are back to black numbers on the last row", BB Electronics CEO Knud Andersen told evertiq.



BB Electronics recently appointed Keith Taylor as new plant manager for the Sushou facility. He has many years of experience from chemical manufacturing and also nine years of experience from electronics manufacturing in China.



BB Electronics encountered that a specific level of manufacturing volumes is required to achieve profitability.



"We have that now with a nonthly turnover of $2-2.5 million and the plant now meets our planned goals for EBIT margin", Knud Andersen added.