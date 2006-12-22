Sales grows at NXP

NXP Semiconductors, the newly independent semiconductor company founded by Philips, today announced its results for the first nine months of 2006.

Total sales in the nine months ending September 28, 2006 were €3,770 million, an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Excluding foreign currency effects, sales increased by 9.7%. Sales growth was particularly strong in our Multimarket Semiconductors and Automotive & Identification business units. Direct and indirect sales to the Philips Group decreased from 8.5% to 6.6% of sales.



Cost of sales for the reporting period was €2,331 million, or 61.8% of sales, compared with 63.1% in the previous year, mainly as a result of higher utilization, reduced manufacturing costs and yield improvements.



Gross margin was €1,439 million which represents 38.2% of total sales for the reporting period, compared to €1,257 million, or 36.9% of total sales for the corresponding period in 2005.