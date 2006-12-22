Rutronik and Souriau in extended cooperation

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Souriau, European manufacturer of circular connectors, are expanding their many-year co-operation in France to Central, Northern, Eastern and Southern Europe with immediate effect.

The joint development of new industrial application options for the Souriau series in the fields of industrial automation and tool-and-die (such as commercial vehicles, medical engineering) has top priority. Rutronik wants to further improve its market position in industrial circular connectors, and at present is massively expanding its portfolio for these products all over Europe. Souriau, another leading manufacturer, is supplementing the delivery range of the broadliner. Souriau expects from the partnership an increased sales potential for its well-established components as well as for the industrial series, Trim-Trio series, MicroFx and circular connectors with USB or RJ45 inserts.



Jörg Ciper, Marketing Director Electromechanical Components, explains: "Industrial automation has seen an annual growth in the two-digit percentage range. With Souriau we have a strong partner to be able to penetrate this market adequately." In France, Souriau had already convinced itself of RUTRONIK's technical competence and sales strength matched with profound market knowledge and local customer assistance. For this reason, it was a logical conclusion for the Souriau management to build up the successful partnership on a European level.



On the French market, Rutronik plays a traditionally important role in the field of electromechanical components and was able to continuously increase sales in the last few years. Apart from the semiconductors, electromechanics are a strong pillar in this sales region. Since electromechanics has been expanded under the Marketing Director Jörg Ciper, the company has been similarly successful on a pan-European level. This year alone, new or expanded franchise agreements with Balkhausen, Delta Electronics and ITW Pancon, among others, as well as manufacturer awards have marked the success route in this product range.