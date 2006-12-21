Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chip Products for 2006

Electronics Production | December 21, 2006
As shown in the chart, comparators are forecast to top the 2006 ranking with 37% growth. Comparators, like most other product categories in this year's top 10, fared poorly in 2005, but are forecast to rebound with strong market growth in 2006. Industrial/Other Application-Specific Analog is number two in the ranking, the only other category with greater than 30% growth for the year. Other analog segments in the top 10 include Consumer Application-Specific (#5), Voltage Regulators and References (#9), and Automotive Application-Specific (#10).
With solid unit demand and strength in average selling prices throughout the year, the DRAM market is forecast to jump 27%, and rank #3 in the survey. This follows -5% growth in 2005. Two other memory segments, EEPROM/Other (#4, 25%) and ROM (#6, 22%), are expected to grow surprisingly well. IC Insights believes that new video games and gaming consoles such as the PS3 and Xbox 360 contributed to some of the forecast growth. Additionally, sales of the many and varied portable, handheld, consumer tools and gaming platforms (PDAs, cell phones, mobile PCs, PSP, etc.) are helping drive strong growth in these two non-volatile memory segments in 2006.
Two product segments---Automotive-Special Purpose Logic/MPR and Voltage Regulators and References---also showed up on the top 10 list in 2005. Collectively, the top 10 product categories are forecast to grow 24% in 2006, compared to 19% for the top 10 products in 2005.
In total, 18 product categories area forecast to outpace the 8% growth of the total IC market in 2006, another 5 categories are expected to show positive but slower growth than the overall IC market, and 7 product categories are forecast to show negative market growth.
Additional details of specific market segments can be found in the 2007 edition of The McClean Report. The 400-plus-page study, priced $2,590, will be released in January 2007.
Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chip Products for 2006
IC Insights today released its forecast of the top 10 fastest-growing products for 2006. The ranking is a list of IC products that displayed the best percentage revenue growth for 2006. Among the list are five products from the analog segment, three from memory, and two logic segments.
