BB electronics medical certified

In connection with increased expectations for the production of medical devices, Danish EMS provider BB Electronics has decided to extend the ISO 13485 certification to one more factory.

In the end of November BB Electronics' factory in Suzhou, China was certified in accordance with ISO 13485.



We have worked towards this certification through the last couple of months and the preliminary work proved to be very well prepared. BVQI, who was responsible for the audit of the factory and the elaborated processes, did not find a single deviation in connection with the review.

