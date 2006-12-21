Micronic adjusts the assessment for sales 2006

The Board of Micronic has decided to revise its expectations for the full year sales.

The Board's earlier assessment was that sales for the full year would be in the range of SEK 1,300 to SEK 1,500 million. The Board's current assessment is that sales for the full year will amount to approximately SEK 1,200 million. The change in the Board's assessment is due to the present market situation.



Micronic Laser Systems AB, is a global supplier of laser pattern generators for photomasks.