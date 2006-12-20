Electronics Production | December 20, 2006
VMETRO ships first Virtex-5 FPGA based products
Today, VMETRO is shipping its first Virtex-5 LX FPGA based PCI/PCI-X and PMC board level products.
Illustrating VMETRO's commitment to provide innovative computing solutions for use from development to deployment, these high-performance reconfigurable computing solutions merge the best in performance, innovation and reliability. These products are well suited for Virtex-5 FPGA evaluation and development as well as use in deployed signal processing systems in diverse markets and applications; from telecommunications infrastructure to defense and signal intelligence.
The first Virtex-5 board shipments from VMETRO consist of DEV-FPGA05 PCI/PCI X boards and PMC-FPGA05 PMC modules which include a Xilinx XC5VLX110 FPGA and multiple banks of QDR SRAM and DDR2 SDRAM. The additional memory helps maximize the FPGA's performance by storing large data sets such as frame buffers for imaging applications, FFTs, lookup tables, etc. The Windows software provided by VMETRO includes utilities for configuring the FPGA and FLASH memory as well as high-speed PCI-X DMA support.
“The shipments today signal an important milestone for VMETRO in delivering the first stage of a wide range of products based on the Virtex-5 FPGA family" said Christian Jebsen, Chief Executive Officer of VMETRO. “We have a 10 year track record in delivering Xilinx FPGA solutions and we will continue to innovate solutions based on all members of the Virtex-5 FPGA family. Expect further announcements throughout 2007."
The DEV-FPGA05 and PMC-FPGA05 are the first members of a family of products from VMETRO based on the Virtex-5 FPGA. Other members of the family to be shipping in early 2007 will provide a CameraLink interface for real-time imaging applications, an L- band receiver for signal intelligence and satellite modems and analog I/O for software defined radio and radar.
