Design-In and engineering in focus at Farnell

Farnell InOne wants to grow on broad front but the company will not develop to become a large volume supplier of components, according to the European Manager Neil Harrison. Design-In and engineering will be the keys to competitiveness, according to Neil Harrison.

According to Neil Harrison the electronics industry is still growing, even in the traditionally large markets like France and especially Germany. Many of the western- and central European electronics providers have transferred their production to low cost areas but the Intellectual Property seems to remain in Europe, according to Neil Harrison.



"We certainly see globally growth still being achievable through our focus on the design engineer segment and that's something which form the key of our strategic intent", Neil Harrison told evertiq.



“Clearly we have announced that we will be investing significantly in China in particular and we will be looking to explore new opportunities in Eastern Europe but then we are also very much aware that we still have a lot of growth potential in our continental European operations", Neil Harrison told evertiq.



Neil Harrison also stressed that there are still markets in Europe where Farnell has a lot of growth opportunities because of the “lack of maturity" in these markets for Farnell.



“We have been established in Scandinavia for about ten or fifteen years but in markets like Spain and Italy we have only been for about four to maybe six years so we still see a lot of opportunities for growth there", Neil Harrison told evertiq.



Neil told evertiq that Farnell will keep its focus on maintenance and repair and Farnell has according to him not the ambition of becoming a volume supplier of components but within Design-In and engineering there will be alot of efforts from Farnell to strengthen its position on the market.