Kitron's R&D operations down-<br>scaled after restructuring

In November Kitron announced its plans to consolidate its Swedish operations. The negotiations are now completed and with the results in our hands we see that the R&D operations will be heavily down-scaled.

From Kitron's almost 60 engineers the company will only have about 10 engineers in Sweden. This is the result from Kitron's restructuring of the Swedish operations.



In addition to the down-scaled research and development operations five employees will be laid off from Kitrons Karlskoga site and four employees will be released from the Jönköping site. Eight employees will quit their jobs by their own initiative.