Shinden Hightex represent Imsys in Asia

Imsys Technologies AB and SHINDEN HIGHTEX Corporation, today announce the signing of a distribution agreement between the parties.

Shinden Hightex will distribute Imsys' line of reconfigurable microcontrollers for the consumer and professional electronic product markets. Imsys offering includes chips, reference designs and modules, prototyping kits and development tools. The newly introduced IM3000.x family of microcontrollers enables manufacturers of VoIP phones, Industrial Ethernet terminals, GPS-based navigators and other demanding applications a one stop shop.



“With a great number of the top known brand manufacturer high-tech companie we feel proud to have been selected as a supplier by Shinden Hightex. With their, over years, proven track record and in-house design team we also feel happy with this partnership", says Ola Andersson, President and CEO of Imsys.



“Our goal is always to find superior products from all over the world and our aim is to be the number one company in our industry. We are committed to provide our customers and partners with products that can bring value to them. Imsys offers a unique but yet easy to use line of processors and tools that can truly shorten the time to market as well as bill of material", says Mike Kawahara, of Shinden Hightex.