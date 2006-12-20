Allgon Microwave receives order from netZAP

netZAP Instant Broadband Internet selects Allgon Microwave for its TDD wireless broadband network expansion in Indonesia.

Allgon Microwave, an Advantech AMT subsidiary announced that PT. Solusi Aksesindo Pratama Indonesia has selected Allgon Microwave as the main supplier of microwave radio in their Wireless broadband network in Indonesia.



PT. Solusi Aksesindo Pratama is a broadband wireless operator in Indonesia with product brand name netZAP Instant Broadband Internet. The netZAP services are offered under a nationwide network operating licence with exclusive spectrum allocation from the Directorate General of Post and Telecommunication of Indonesia and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of Indonesia.



The netZAP network consists today of 18 base stations in Jakarta and will expand to 30 base stations by March '07. This will then be followed by a major network expansion comprising of at least 300 base stations to further enhance network coverage in the Greater Jakarta area and provide the service in other major cities throughout Indonesia. The Greater Jakarta area alone has a population of 15 Million people in an area of about 700 km².



Under the agreement between Allgon Microwave and PT. Solusi Aksesindo Pratama, Allgon Microwave will be the main supplier of Ethernet microwave radio communication solutions for the netZAP network in Indonesia. The netZAP network is using the UMTS TDD technology for wireless broadband access, with Allgon Microwave links providing the backhaul to sites. The backhaul network will consist of a mix of medium and high capacity radio links. The built in switch of the AMR terminals eliminates the need for additional switches on the sites. The availability and quality-of-service (QoS) in the network backhaul will be highly improved with the innovative ACM (Adaptive Coding and Modulation) functionality and the full layer2 QoS features including priority will be used in the network.



“The Jakarta area is a tough challenge for wireless broadband backhauls since it is quite dense in some areas with harsh weather conditions during the rain-season. This sets high demands on the equipment due to the extreme need for quality-of-service and availability for the network. We at Allgon Microwave know the demands, have the experience and what is more important is that our products have the right features", says Markus Engman, Area Sales Manager at Allgon Microwave.



“Part of why we chose Allgon Microwave is the strength of their product and seriousness to partner with us in our network expansion program and also their proven track record in providing backhauls to TDD broadband wireless networks", states Andre O. Halim, CEO and co-founder of PT. Solusi Aksesindo Pratama .