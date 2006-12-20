Irish PCB provider, Ship, for sale

Ship Co. Ltd., Ireland's last PCB provider is now for sale. Mr. Sten Björsell told evertiq that he is now looking for a buyer of the company that he has been running since 1975.

The Irish PCB-manufacturer Ship Co Ltd is being offered for sale by its owner Sten Bjorsell, 60 last summer. Anders Björsell, the former owner of Sweden's largest PCB manufacturers, Elektrotryck AB is Sten's younger brother.



Ship has a turnover of about 1.6 million Euro. Almost half of the revenues are from the trading business and the other half is from the in-house produced PCBs. Nearly all sales to Irish customers.



So far there are three companies seriously interested to acquire Ship. The most interested companies are UK based, with turnover ranging between 5 and 15 million Euro. According to Sten Björsell the PCB market is worth over 10 million euro in Ireland. Ship has some interesting fast growing customers in Ireland and is now the only pcb multilayer producer in Ireland, seemingly the reason for the strong interest in the company. 5 years ago their were a total of 7 pcb manufacturers in Ireland. Sten says that selling out will give him time to relax and complete inventions.