Speedline Introduces New<br>Camalot FX-D Dispensing System

Unparalleled applications flexibility and reasonable acquisition cost were design drivers for Speedline Technologies' new Camalot FX-D dispensing system. As process requirements change, this system can be easily reconfigured in the field, giving it outstanding value in the mid-market dispensing segment.

According to Hugh Read, Product Manager, "The FX-D can be used as a stand alone or in-line dispenser, and can be field retrofitted with any available option, such as servo-driven pumps, jetting valves, weight scales, and even a conveyor."



Dispense platforms have traditionally been limited by the range of applications they can cover. Stand alone, in-line, heated, and unheated versions typically were mutually exclusive, but not so with the FX-D. This system can be reconfigured in any of these formats. It will even support two independently controlled Z-heads for a sequential dispense mode that can achieve up to 20% greater throughput with no loss of accuracy.



Other features of the FX-D include Benchmark software, a Windows(R)-based operating system that provides fast, user-friendly program creation and changeover, and a highly accurate gantry system utilizing precision ball screws driven by closed-loop DC servomotors. Camalot's industry-proven dispense pumps are also controlled with closed-loop DC servomotors for enhanced accuracy and reliability. For in-line applications, the "pipeline" conveyor mode reduces handling time up to 50% by transferring products in parallel. The 508mm x 508mm dispense area and machine maintenance points are all easily accessible to minimize downtime.