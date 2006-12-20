NOTE and SWE-DISH extend collaboration

Sweden based EMS company NOTE Norrtelje AB and SWE-DISH Satellite Systems, a mobile satellite communication equipment vendor, have extended and signed a three-year agreement to expand their collaboration.

The contract covers the production of SWE-DISH's Fly Away Systems, Drive Away Systems and Suitcase product ranges. This extended part of the deal has an estimated annual value of some 10 million Euros.



“I view the fact that SWE-DISH has chosen to continue our already established business relation as corroboration that NOTE's emphasis on QDC-Quality, Delivery precision and attractive total Cost-combined with substantial production know-how is spot on." commented Arne Forslund, NOTE's CEO and President, “We're seeing growing demand for box-build products-complete products delivered in the right packaging for the final market, and SWE-DISH represents a significant portion of this expansion", Arne Forslund said.



“Our collaboration with SWE-DISH, which began in summer 2001, has progressed very well," added Patrik Kvarnlöf, President of NOTE Norrtelje AB, “and that's why it feels natural and strategically correct to extend and expand it. NOTE will by the summer of 2007 be able to offer a new production environment in its new facility under construction in Norrtälje, north of Stockholm."



SWE-DISH is a specialist in mobile satellite communication equipment. The company develops, produces and markets terminals and systems for military and civil satellite communication. Lars Jehrlander, SWE-DISH satellite systems' CEO, responded: “we view NOTE as a long-term collaboration partner that brings valuable production know-how that helps us create a competitive edge on the global market. NOTE has demonstrated a flexibility that matches our continued global expansion, and is the right partner for us. We are now concentrating our production to one facility in Sweden that satisfies our production standards."