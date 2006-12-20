Assembléon awarded by Frost & Sullivan

Assembléon has won Frost & Sullivan's 2006 Customer Value Enhancement award for Surface Mount Technology equipment.

This recognizes the contribution of Assembléon's Installed Base Solutions to continuous performance improvement of equipment that is already installed on customer production lines. Hans Priem, Director for Installed Base Solutions, expressed Assembléon's delight at receiving the award: “Frost & Sullivan has recognized our determination to continuously meet customers' needs today and in the future. It confirms that supplying complete solutions, not just equipment, is

what customers want."



In a dynamic manufacturing environment, production requirements change continuously. Installed Base Solutions offers a wide range of value-added services that both assure flexibility and guarantee performance. Performance services maximize machine, line and process performance, keeping lines competitive and improving efficiency. Knowledge services reduce operating costs and boost staff efficiency.



Technical services maximize the uptime and minimize the cost of operations. Together, these services maximize customers' value of ownership, keeping machine parks operating competitively for years to come.



Assembléon is partnering with its customers Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Customer Value Enhancement award to a company demonstrating more innovative value creation and enhancement strategies than competitors. These can significantly improve customer interaction and satisfaction. Frost & Sullivan calls Assembléon a “true partner". Research Analyst Deepa Mathew remarks that Assembléon also partners with start-up companies “having less experience in SMT by offering complete support for turnkey projects and managing the shop floor in factories."



Installed Base Solutions is Assembléon's unique approach for working with customers to continuously optimize cost and performance of their assembly lines. The company performs bottleneck analysis, remote performance and diagnostic analysis to help map efficiency issues

and identify areas for improvement.



All this adds a new dimension to a supplier's traditional role as just provider of machine spare parts and maintenance related services.



Assembléon adds knowledge sharing, higher software content, novel support services, and hardware upgrades. Now, the focus is on performance improvement and optimized cost of ownership. Mathew reports: “instead of selling only specific products to customers, the company

now offers performance-guaranteed solutions as well."