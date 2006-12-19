Elcoteq implements new global intranet

Elcoteq has modernised its global intranet service to suit the needs of an international enterprise.

The objective of the modernisation was to update the content management system, establish a uniform procedure for managing the sites, enable teamwork over the intranet and provide the staff, who are dispersed across several continents, with an efficient means for their work.



Elcoteq entrusted the implementation of the project to Satama and chose software by Microsoft. The planning of the project began with a survey that assessed the needs of the users. Based on the development suggestions that were received, a new business-wide intranet was created, containing information and services that are common to everyone at Elcoteq. Local intranets were revised so that they now correspond to each plant's internal needs. In addition, procedures were established for setting up department, team and project specific share points. Technically speaking, the system is based on Microsoft's portal products - the Content Management Server and the SharePoint Portal Server.

