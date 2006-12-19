Electronics Production | December 19, 2006
PLDA receives order from AGFA
PLDA today announced that Agfa Graphics has integrated its PCIe XpressRich IP Core in the :Dotrix Modular, the most productive industrial full color inkjet press available today.
"The Silica Team, pan-European semiconductor specialist and Xilinx distributor, pointed us towards PLDA not only for their reputation and longevity in the high-speed bus market, but also for their range of solutions," explains Eddy Debaere, Project leader electronic design at Agfa. "We started with a PCIe x4 lane configuration, prototyping our design with PLDA's Xilinx Virtex™-4 FX-based XpressFX board. Using the same board, we scaled to a x8 configuration, perfecting our project before launching production."
"All PLDA prototyping boards include a free IP controller, which often saves our customers time and money," explains Arnaud Schleich, Co-Founder and VP of Sales and Marketing at PLDA. "Agfa was able to use our prototyping board to develop their own system board and then license our IP controller, the same RTL as found in our prototyping boards, to manage bus communication."
"We're seeing more and more clients, like Agfa, moving from PCI to PCI Express," explains Andy Thorne, General Manager Xilinx at Silica. Xilinx FPGA and PLDA's PCI Express solution coupled with Silica's Technical support, gave the advantage needed to match the rigorous demands of best-in-market products like Agfa's :Dotrix Modular."
PLDA's silicon proven PCIe IP controller has been listed on PCI-SIG's Integrators list since 2004. Today, PLDA has sold over 200 PCI Express licenses and offers two families of PCI Express IP that support x1, x4, and x8 Lanes for Root Port, Endpoint, Bridge, and Switch configurations. "PLDA is the largest provider of IP cores for the logical and transport layers of PCI, PCI-X and PCI Express," according to A Guide to High-Speed Interconnects, published by The Linley Group, Inc.
:Dotrix Modular prints on various types of substrates, including heat-sensitive, pressure-sensitive and in-mould labels. Besides the common benefits of digital printing like minimum make ready time, instant job switching, less waste, etc. :Dotrix Modular is capable of printing single sided 907 sqm per hour at widths of up to 63 cm.
