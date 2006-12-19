ASML acquires Brion Technologies

Lithography company ASML Holding NV and Brion Technologies, Inc. today announced that they have signed an agreement for ASML to acquire privately held Brion, a provider of semiconductor design and wafer manufacturing optimization solutions for advanced lithography.

Brion's computational lithography technology enables semiconductor manufacturers to simulate the realized pattern of integrated circuits and to correct the mask pattern to optimize the manufacturing process and yield.



Subject to approval by regulatory authorities, closing of the deal is expected in the first quarter 2007. Following completion of the acquisition, Brion will continue to support its current product offering and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ASML.



“This combination extends significantly ASML capabilities to support the semiconductor industry as our complementary technologies can enhance further the efficiency of chip manufacturing," said Eric Meurice, president and CEO of ASML. “Brion's simulation technology combined with ASML's lithography systems will generate value for customers through faster time to market, better imaging quality and higher yield in wafer manufacturing. This acquisition reinforces ASML's growth and value potential as our customers require increasingly advanced lithography tools integrated with optimization capabilities in the race toward the newest chip designs and most advanced technology nodes."



“Joining forces with ASML enables Brion to reinforce its technology leadership in computational lithography while increasing its reach and creating an opportunity for potentially accelerated growth for our products addressing the most advanced semiconductor nodes," said Eric Chen, CEO of Brion. “This combination represents an unprecedented synergy of wafer manufacturing technologies with multiple areas of cooperation to make our products even more effective. We remain committed to delivering an extended suite of computational and wafer lithography solutions to our customers as we become integrated with and supported by the world's leading semiconductor scanner manufacturer."



ASML will pay USD 270 million (approximately EUR 203 million) in cash to acquire Brion. Other details of the transaction were not disclosed. Notwithstanding the operational results of Brion during 2007, ASML estimates non-cash acquisition accounting related charges of approximately EUR 29 million after tax in 2007. ASML also expects Brion to be cash positive in 2007.