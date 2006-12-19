Electronics Production | December 19, 2006
ASML acquires Brion Technologies
Lithography company ASML Holding NV and Brion Technologies, Inc. today announced that they have signed an agreement for ASML to acquire privately held Brion, a provider of semiconductor design and wafer manufacturing optimization solutions for advanced lithography.
Brion's computational lithography technology enables semiconductor manufacturers to simulate the realized pattern of integrated circuits and to correct the mask pattern to optimize the manufacturing process and yield.
Subject to approval by regulatory authorities, closing of the deal is expected in the first quarter 2007. Following completion of the acquisition, Brion will continue to support its current product offering and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ASML.
“This combination extends significantly ASML capabilities to support the semiconductor industry as our complementary technologies can enhance further the efficiency of chip manufacturing," said Eric Meurice, president and CEO of ASML. “Brion's simulation technology combined with ASML's lithography systems will generate value for customers through faster time to market, better imaging quality and higher yield in wafer manufacturing. This acquisition reinforces ASML's growth and value potential as our customers require increasingly advanced lithography tools integrated with optimization capabilities in the race toward the newest chip designs and most advanced technology nodes."
“Joining forces with ASML enables Brion to reinforce its technology leadership in computational lithography while increasing its reach and creating an opportunity for potentially accelerated growth for our products addressing the most advanced semiconductor nodes," said Eric Chen, CEO of Brion. “This combination represents an unprecedented synergy of wafer manufacturing technologies with multiple areas of cooperation to make our products even more effective. We remain committed to delivering an extended suite of computational and wafer lithography solutions to our customers as we become integrated with and supported by the world's leading semiconductor scanner manufacturer."
ASML will pay USD 270 million (approximately EUR 203 million) in cash to acquire Brion. Other details of the transaction were not disclosed. Notwithstanding the operational results of Brion during 2007, ASML estimates non-cash acquisition accounting related charges of approximately EUR 29 million after tax in 2007. ASML also expects Brion to be cash positive in 2007.
Subject to approval by regulatory authorities, closing of the deal is expected in the first quarter 2007. Following completion of the acquisition, Brion will continue to support its current product offering and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ASML.
“This combination extends significantly ASML capabilities to support the semiconductor industry as our complementary technologies can enhance further the efficiency of chip manufacturing," said Eric Meurice, president and CEO of ASML. “Brion's simulation technology combined with ASML's lithography systems will generate value for customers through faster time to market, better imaging quality and higher yield in wafer manufacturing. This acquisition reinforces ASML's growth and value potential as our customers require increasingly advanced lithography tools integrated with optimization capabilities in the race toward the newest chip designs and most advanced technology nodes."
“Joining forces with ASML enables Brion to reinforce its technology leadership in computational lithography while increasing its reach and creating an opportunity for potentially accelerated growth for our products addressing the most advanced semiconductor nodes," said Eric Chen, CEO of Brion. “This combination represents an unprecedented synergy of wafer manufacturing technologies with multiple areas of cooperation to make our products even more effective. We remain committed to delivering an extended suite of computational and wafer lithography solutions to our customers as we become integrated with and supported by the world's leading semiconductor scanner manufacturer."
ASML will pay USD 270 million (approximately EUR 203 million) in cash to acquire Brion. Other details of the transaction were not disclosed. Notwithstanding the operational results of Brion during 2007, ASML estimates non-cash acquisition accounting related charges of approximately EUR 29 million after tax in 2007. ASML also expects Brion to be cash positive in 2007.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments