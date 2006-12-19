Elprinta owners launches new PCB firm

The shareholders of the Belgium based PCB firm Elprinta introduce a new PCB unit, Multiboard.

Elprinta`s owers in August 2006 acquired the former department of the Barco Manufacturing Services division. Within that organisation from which 59 of the 80 employees will keep there jobs, Multiboard's manufacturing will continue.



Together, Elprinta and Multiboard employ 134 people and intend to create new jobs in the area in the future. Barco wanted to sell its printed circuit boards production facility for a longer time, while it was no longer part of its core business. Thanks to the high complementary of both companies, and the geographical proximity, the acquisition of the Barco-prints activity by Elprinta was most likely. The acquisition of the Barco-facility and the introduction of Multiboard gives a considerable extra value to Elprinta. With the facility in Poperinge, the Elprinta production capacity will not only be doubled, the available know-how and the technical possibilities also offer a number of new opportunities. The services for prototyping will be extended and optimised.



In combination with continued investments, Elprinta will become an even more important player in the sector in which it has had its activities for more than two decades.