Aspocomp close unit - shed 113

Sources told evertiq that Finnish PCB-maker Aspocomp will shed 113 employees at its plants in Salo and Padasjoki in Finland.

Manufacturing will also end at the Padasjoki unit. The Salo unit is being converted into a manufacturer of new and technologically demanding products that are at the early phase of their life cycle. Volume manufacturing had already been transferred to Asia.