PCB-market in Germany - September 2006

The September revenue of the printed circuit board manufacturers decreased around seven percent compared the previous month reported the Verband der Leiterplattenindustrie (VdL) and Fachverband Electronic Components and Systems (ZVEI).

The revenue increased, however, seven percent compared to the month of the previous year. In the first nine months a plus of more than eleven percent was achieved compared to the previous year.The incoming orders decreased by seven percent compared to August. In comparison to the month of the previous year it decreased about nine percent. The surpassingly high order backlog was reduced by special measures such as capacity enlargements and additional shifts of the manufacturers. Orders were cumulated 17.5 percent high than in the previous year. This level was according to the associations not achieved since five years.Through the high revenues the Book-to-Bill Ratio reached the level of the previous month of 0.89. The long delivery times decreased through reducing of the supplies, customers preferred short-term orders. For the first nine months of the year the Book-to-Bill Ratio reached 1.03.The number of employees decreased slightly. VdL and ZVEI explained this by the termination of short-run contracts for vacation help.*) The Book-to Bill ratio as an indicator for the medium-term trend characterizes the ratio of incoming orders to revenue, that is for example a Book-to Bill ratio of 1.10 corresponds to incoming orders of 1.10 € at 1.00 € revenue during the same period of time.