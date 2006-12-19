Incap is moving towards internationalization

Incap has during the past year been aggressive in its strategy of increasing development efforts and establishing new units to move towards a more international operation.

“We have invested in machinery, personnel and the enhancement of operations. Among the important changes in our organisation are the new roles of the factories and the division of tasks. The start-up of operations at the new factory in Kuressaare means that we have taken a leap towards more international operations. Customer acquisition in central Europe has started promisingly and there are signs that our services are gaining much interest", Incap's CEO Juhani Hanninen reported in a chronicle.



Juhani Hanninen revealed in the chronicle that the new Kuressare factory will take over the company's volume manufacturing and that the Vuokatti factory will focus more on prototype manufacturing and production of smaller series.



“Although there will be personnel cuts in Vuokatti, the factory will remain important to the company as a whole mainly due to the know-how required at the early stages of production. An important event for the unit was the take-over of Tellabs' prototype fabrication, for which Incap procured modern equipment suitable for prototype fabrication and preproduction manufacturing", he said.



A number of changes have also been put through in Incap's Helsinki and Vaasa plants.



“Helsinki unit also received a significant addition to its range of equipment when the Finn-Power punch press, which was procured a year earlier, was supplemented with another modern machining centre and an automated warehouse. Development projects have been launched in Vaasa as well, where factory layout was renewed. This year, we have already made investments totalling EUR 5.9 million, or the equivalent of about nine per cent of our revenue. It is a considerable amount compared with the modest replacement investments of the previous two years", Juhani Hanninen said.



Incap's subsidiary Ultraprint will have its new CEO by the beginning of next year. It will be the current CFO of Incap, Anne Sointu that will have this position as Incap has intensified its operations within this company with a number of larger investments, among others.