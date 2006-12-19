Nokia order at Inventec just rumors

The large Nokia order for GSM handsets placed at Inventec is reportedly just rumors.

Inventec has according to sources received a large handset order from Nokia. This information has not been commented on by Inventec but other industry sources now announced that the deal is most unlikely to be a reality.



According to the new sources Nokia is very conservative about placing OEM orders and most recently the company strengthened its cooperation with the global EMS provider Foxconn.