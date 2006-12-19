Europlacer adds UK sales staff

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., appoints Richard Everden to the UK Sales team with regional responsibility for the North of England and Scotland.

Richard will take responsibility for developing and managing the sales strategy nationally for Saki AOI products for which Blakell Europlacer Ltd. is the exclusive UK distributor. Blakell Europlacer Ltd. also announces that Dave Betts has taken responsibility for Dage products in the same capacity Richard has for Saki.